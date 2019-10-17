Bryan can't protect 17 point lead as losing streak grows

The Bryan Viking football team built a 17-0 first quarter lead against Cy Park, but the Tigers score 34 unanswered and rally to win it 34-24 Thursday night at the Berry Center.

Bryan got an 81 yard fumble recovery from Nick McDaniel to jump out to a 7-0 lead and then Nico Bulhof connected with Jalen Davis to double the Vikings lead.

Down 17-0 in the second quarter, James LeBlanc returns a Bulhof fumble 35 yards to make it a 17-14 game at the half.

In the second half Nathan Livingston scored from 8 yards out to put Cy Park on top to stay.

Bryan (1-6, 0-5) will try to snap their six game losing streak as they return home to host Cy Springs. Kickoff on October 25th is set for 7pm at Merrill Green Stadium.