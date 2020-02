The Bryan Viking basketball team saw their losing streak grow to three games after a 53-50 loss to Cy Lakes Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Rodney Johnson led the Vikings with 16 points while the Spartans got 16 points from Kaliq Mateen, 14 from Marcelous Paul and 10 from Devin Flem.

The Vikings will be back home on Friday night to host Cy Park. Tip off is set for 7pm.