Bryan drops first district match 2-0

Bryan Vikings battled the Bears of Bridgeland and the wind of mother nature Tuesday evening in Cypress. After a scoreless first half, the Bears scored early in the second half to go up 1-0 in the match. Bryan kept up the attack into the wind, but Bridgeland slipped a counter opportunity past the keeper to increase the lead 2-0, and final, with time under 10 minutes left in the game.

Bryan did move the ball well thanks to the maneuvering of Ramiro Moreno in the midfield and Christopher Chavez on the outside, but could not capitalize on scoring opportunities. This is the first district loss for the Vikings (5-2-3, 1-1-1), to the District leading Bears (7-2-3, 4-0-0).

Vikings will return Friday evening as they host Cypress Lakes at Merrill Green Stadium.

JV Scores:

JV Blue tied 0-0

JV Silver lost 4-0