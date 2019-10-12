Bryan falls to Cy Lakes 62-10

The Bryan Vikings fell to district foe Cy Lakes 62-10 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night.

After a Cy Lakes touchdown, the Vikings drove down the field inside the 10. The Spartan defense held the Vikings and Bryan settled for a field goal to make it 6-3 Cy Lakes.

The Spartans finished the half moving the ball well thanks to great play by quarterback Sofian Massoud. Massoud threw for and ran for multiple TD's. Cy Lakes took a 27-3 lead at the half.

Bryan scored again in the third quarter. On 4th down and 2, running back Christian Richardson went all the way for a touchdown to make it 34-10.

Cy Lakes kept their high power offense going to win 62-10.

Bryan will be in back in action on Thursday to take on Cy Park.