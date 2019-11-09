Bryan finishes their 2019 campaign with a 33-17 loss to Cy Woods

The Bryan Vikings fell to Cy Woods 33-17 in their final game of the season Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Cy Woods capitalized on Bryan's mistakes in the first half to take a 33-0 lead at the half.

The Vikings came out strong in the second half. JD Smith intercepted a pass and ran it back for a pick six and the first Bryan touchdown of the game.

The Vikings forced two more turnovers in the second half. One of which ended in a Nico Bulhof field goal. Running back Christian Richardson then broke out a long touchdown run, but it was too little too late, and the Vikings' rally falls short 33-17.

Head Coach Ross Rogers after the second half effort:

"They knew all the nuances and they throw the ball probably just as good as any wishbone team I've seen. But I was proud of the adjustments we made at half. We tackled the fullback better and made some better plays, and of course finally made some plays on offense. JD with that great interception and run. That kind of sparked some things."

The Vikings finish their 2019 season with a 2-8 overall record, and they miss the playoffs for the third straight year.