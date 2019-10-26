Bryan gets first district win 37-19 over Cy Springs, Ross Rogers' 250th career victory

The Bryan Vikings beat Cy Springs 37-19 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium for their first district win of the season. The victory marked Viking Head Coach Ross Rogers' 250th career win.

The Vikings got off to a hot start in the first quarter and had some big defensive stops and takeaways. Bryan went up 30-0 at the half.

The Panthers came out strong in the second half with back-to-back touchdowns. The second half wasn't as smooth-sailing as the first for the Vikings, but Bryan held on to win 37-19.

Head Coach Ross Rogers on his 250th career win, "It means there were a lot of good football players. A lot of good coaches that helped me. It's a tremendous feeling. All the coaches that have coached with me over the years. It's been good. I've enjoyed it."

The Vikings will be on the road next week in district action at Cy Ranch.