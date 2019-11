The Bryan boys basketball team beat Waller 78-70 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym. Bryan is now 5-3 on the season. Don Caldwell led the Vikings in scoring with 19 points. Tereus Henderson added 15 points. JD Smith scored 12 points. Rodney Johnson and Dylan Glover also hit double figures scoring 11 points each.

Bryan will return to action December 3 to host Copperas Cove at Viking Gym. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.