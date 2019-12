The Bryan girls basketball team lost to Kingwood Park Thursday at Viking Gym in the first round of the Aggieland Invitational.

Kingwood Park got out to a quick lead, before Bryan battled back to make it a one point game in the second quarter. The Vikings hung tight, but Kingwood Park ultimately pulled away for the 38-36 victory.

Bryan moved on to the Bronze bracket to play Jersey Village. The Lady Vikings fell 60-42.