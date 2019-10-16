Bryan going back to Berry Center to face Cy Park

The Bryan football team will be on the road Thursday night to for a District 14-6A game against Cy Park at the Berry Center. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Bryan has already played a game at the Berry Center this season. The Vikings lost to Bridgeland 49-24 on October 3. The Vikings are searching for their first district win of the season. The recipe for success is similar to weeks past. Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said, "I don't want to sound like a broken record, we just have to be balanced on offense. We have to have more passing game." Rogers added, "We have to move the ball because they are a wing-T team that likes to trap you. They are going to pound the ball to and throw it very little. We have to keep them with a long field and we have to score some points. It's the same formula we just have to do it better."

Bryan beat Cy Park 42-7 last season at Merrill Green Stadium.