Bryan hosts Langham Creek Friday night

The Bryan football team will face Langham Creek Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in a District 14-6A game. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Both teams are looking for their first district win. The Vikings lost their district opener to Tomball Memorial last week. Langham Creek is 0-2 in district play.

This is just the fourth game of the season for Bryan and the second in district play but it's a game Viking head coach Ross Rogers feels is important for his team. "This is a team that is struggling just as we are. They have played some good people and we have struggled the last two weeks against really good teams so it's time for us to come together and put a game together."

Last season Langham Creek beat Bryan 28-14.