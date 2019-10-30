Bryan plays final road game Friday night

The Bryan football team will play their final road game of the season Friday night against Cy Ranch. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Berry Center.

Bryan will try to make it back to back wins after beating Cy Springs last week. Viking head coach Ross Rogers says Cy Ranch looks like a team that has turned the corner and is starting to play their best football.

Cy Ranch is still in the hunt for the district 14-6A title. Bryan has been eliminated from the playoff race but the Vikings are still looking to finish the season strong. Rogers said, "We're going to keep working. We're going to try to get better. We have a lot of young kids that are going to be coming back on this team for next year.' Rogers added, "Even though there are some great seniors as usual there are a bunch of underclassmen that are playing a lot of good ball and they are getting to play against good people so we will see if we can improve from week to week."

Last season Cy Ranch beat Bryan 27-0.