Bryan plays to 4-4 draw with Cypress Park

Bryan Vikings played Cypress Park to a 4-4 draw Friday Night at Merrill Green Stadium.

It appeared the Vikings had things under control with a 4-0 lead, but the Tigers pushed back in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Rony Puerto started the scoring in the 4th minute of the game after a miscue pass from the opposing teams keeper and a quick shot gave the Vikings and early 1-0 lead. That lead would stand until halftime. In the second half, Ramiro Moreno was able to split two defenders to chase a through ball from Puerto to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead. Two minutes later, Christopher Chavez found space behind the defenders and pushed the ball across the line for a 3-0 edge. In the 63rd minute, Puerto again found room behind defenders with a volley gifted from Moreno to make the score 4-0 with 17 minutes left in the game. Then the tigers began their unlikely run. The tigers were awarded and converted a penalty kick in the 66th min to close the gap. Four minutes later, the Tigers headed in a corner shot to half the Vikings lead 4-2. A second penalty kick was converted by the Tigers with five minutes remaining. The Tigers earned the equalizer with three minutes remaining for the final of 4-4.

The Vikings will travel to Cypress Spring Monday March 9, for a very important playoff implication game.