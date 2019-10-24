Bryan returns home to host Cy Springs

The Bryan Vikings will face Cy Springs Friday night in a district 14-6A game at Merrill Green Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Bryan is 0-5 in district play. Cy Springs is 1-4.

Last week against Cy Park both Nico Bulhof and Camden Gray played quarterback for Bryan. Viking head coach Ross Rogers says both will play tomorrow. "I think Nico will start but they will both play and we will just see how it goes." Rogers added, "We just have to consistently make more plays and the quarterback has to be out there to make the plays."

Bryan beat Cy Springs 36-0 last year.