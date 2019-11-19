Bryan rolls 41-31 over College Station

The Bryan boys basketball team beat College Station 41-31 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Vikings got out to a quick 10-0 lead over the Cougars, but then their offense slowed down to close out the quarter. A late spark put Bryan up 20-5 at halftime.

College Station came out strong in the second half, but the Vikings ultimately pulled away 41-31 to spoil the Cougars' home opener. Dom Caldwell led the Vikings with 19 points. Rodney Johnson Jr. had 8.

College Station will be back at home to play China Spring Friday night. Bryan will be back in action Thursday at the Magnolia Tournament.