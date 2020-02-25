Bryan scores late to beat Langham Creek 1-0

Bryan Vikings traveled to Langham Creek Tuesday evening for a key district matchup. After a scoreless first hale, it looked like it was going go to be a dejavu 0-0 game from their earlier contest.

The Vikings continued to used the second half wind to their advantage and in the 77th minute, Christian Alor broke free on a breakaway and found Rony Puerto, on his right flank, in a better position to net the goal for the lone score of the game.

The Vikings held on the final minutes of the game to secure the 1-nil victory. It was a total team effort on the field to battle the full 80 minutes against the Lobos. Josue Gonzalez in goal for the shutout.

JV Blue lost 3-0 to the Lobos; Matthew Gibson, Bryce Luckie, and Aidan Posada played well for the Vikings. Chandler Freeman in goal

JV Silver lost 4-0 to the Lobos; John Michael Torres and Aziel Obregon had a good game for the Vikings. Alexys Ramirez in goal.

The Vikings will host District Leaders Bridgeland Bears on Friday February 28.

Due to the Viking Relays being held at Merrill Green Stadium on the same day, the Soccer match will be at SFA Middle School.