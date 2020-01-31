Bryan soccer tops Cypress Lakes 3-1

The Bryan boys soccer team beat Cypress Lakes 3-1 Friday night. The Vikings had been held scoreless in their last two matches and were looking to find the net against Cypress Lakes Friday night.

Thanks to Junior Ramiro Moreno, he had a little trick up his sleeve... hat trick that is! Moreno netted two set piece kicks past the Spartan keeper in the first half to help build a 2-0 lead.

Moreno added his third within 5 minutes of beginning the second half. He took a pass from Cesar Silva near the midfield and with open space, nailed a 25 yard shot to up the Viking lead 3-0 at the time. The Spartans continued pressure and scored their lone goal with six minutes remaining in the game.

The Vikings (6-2-3, 2-1-1) will travel to Cypress Park Tuesday February 4.

JV Blue lost 2-1: Juan Maldonado with the Goal and Chandler Freeman and John Uribe split time in goal for the Vikings

JV Silver lost 2-0: Alexys Ramirez in goal for the Vikings.