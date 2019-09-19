Bryan starts district play Friday night

The Bryan football team will open district 14-6A play Friday night against Tomball Memorial. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Tomball ISD Stadium.

Bryan enters district play with a 1-1 record. Friday night is when the chase for a playoff spot begins and there is a sense of excitement for the Vikings. Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said, "No matter how you did in non-district, even if everything went right you still anticipate that first district ball game because you want to get off to a 1-0 start." Rogers added, "We were off last week when everybody else was playing and the team we are playing is 0-1 so they feel like they have their back to the wall already."

Tomball Memorial beat Bryan last season 21-14 at Merrill Green Stadium.