Bryan falls in district home opener to Langham Creek 35-31

Bryan High School fell in their second district game to Langham Creek 35-31 at Merrill Green Stadium Friday night.

The Vikings started out hot putting up 17 points in the first quarter. Bryan went into halftime up 24-14.

Bryan Quarterback Nico Bulhof would score his second rushing touchdown to keep the lead in the second half. The Lobos made it a one-score game after a touchdown in the 4th quarter. The Vikings fumbled on the next play from scrimmage, and the Lobos recovered for another touchdown and the lead.

Neither team was able to score after that, and Langham Creek went on to win 35-31.

The Bryan Vikings still seek their first district win. They'll be on the road at Bridgeland next Thursday night.