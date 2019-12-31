Bryan whistled for late foul which cost them in 67-64 loss to Bridgeland

The Bryan Boys' basketball team was whistled for a foul with .5 seconds to go and lost to Bridgeland 67-64 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym.

Down 64-61, Bryan's Rodney Johnson hit a three pointer to tie the game at 64 with :03 seconds to play. The Bears inbounded the ball to Cam Clardy who put up a three pointer at the buzzer that appeared to be cleanly blocked by Xavier Duren, but the officials called a foul claiming that Duren fouled him with the body.

Clardy then hit all three free throws as Bridgeland completed a 2nd half comeback that saw them down as many as 18.

Mike Nelson lead Bridgeland with 21 points including a 3 pointer that tied the game at 54 in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings' Johnson lead all scorers with 23 points. Bryan will look to rebound on Friday as they travel to Cy Lakes to take on the Spartans. Tip off is set for 1p.m.