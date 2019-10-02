Bryan will face Bridgeland Thursday

The Bryan football team will take on Bridgeland Thursday night in a district 14-6A game at the Berry Center in Cypress. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Vikings are looking for their first district win of the season. Bryan has lost to Tomball Memorial and Langham Creek in the first two weeks of district play.

To get on a winning track Bryan will have to play well Thursday against a Bridgeland team that is 2-1 in district play and is led by former A&M Consolidated head coach David Raffield. Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said, "He is going to air it out. He is going to spread the field and make sure you cover the whole field and he likes to throw before he runs and of course if you can throw it effectively it makes the run look good as well." Rogers added, "We have to be in the vicinity of the ball when they are throwing it. We can't just leave them wide open. We have to make them make good catches and we have to put pressure on the quarterback."

Last season Bryan beat Bridgeland 42-21 at Merrill Green Stadium.