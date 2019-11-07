Bryan wraps up season Friday night

The Bryan football team will play their final game of the 2019 season Friday night against Cy Woods. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Vikings enter the game with a 2-7 season record and a 1-5 record in district 14-6A play. Bryan may be eliminated from the post season but the Vikings still have something to play for against Cy Woods. Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said, "A lot of these seniors have been playing football in the backyard and little league football and middle school so a lot of them have come to realize this is the last time they are going to put on the helmet and shoulder pads." Rogers added, "I think that is motivation itself and this is our playoff game. We are playing a team that is going to the playoffs and we sure would like to put up a good showing."

Bryan lost to Cy Woods 20-19 last year.