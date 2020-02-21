Bryan's McDaniel announces he'll play football at UMHB

Bryan High School Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Ross Rogers announced Friday morning that linebacker Nick McDaniel was signing his national letter of intent to play college football with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

Nick was a three year starter for the Vikings and was a two time all district selection. McDaniel wants to be a double major focusing on engineering & christian studies.

The KBTX classroom champion chose The Cru over the University of Texas - San Antonio where he was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Road Runners.

