Bryan's two quick goals won't hold in 4-2 loss to Tomball Memorial

The Bryan Viking soccer team scored a pair of goals in :19 seconds of the first half against Tomball Memorial, but gave up 4 unanswered goals and lost 4-2 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Tomball Memorial was whistled for a foul in the penalty area resulting in a free kick that Ramiro Moreno converted in a 1-0 Bryan advantage.

Less than 30 seconds later Rony Puerto converted on a break away for a 2-0 lead.

Bryan will look to rebound on Tuesday as they travel to Langham Creek to take on the Lobos. The match is scheduled to get underway at 7:45.