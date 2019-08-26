Buckley confident in Fisher's play calling in season opener vs Texas State

Texas A&M will kick off the 125th year of football on Thursday night when Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies host Texas State at Kyle Field. This will end a long wait for the 12th Man who have been counting down to the 2019 opener since that 52-13 lopsided Gator Bowl victory over North Carolina State.

The players all saw the results of Jimbo Fisher's first year in their 9 - 4 record and finishing the season on a four game winning streak for the first time in 2012 when the Aggies closed out the season on a six game winning streak.

It's obviously a bigger deal for the players who went through four weeks of spring practice and a month of fall camp to get to this point and they can't wait to see an unfamiliar face across the line of scrimmage.

The Aggie players aren't trying to disrespect Texas State, but know if they take care of business and do their jobs that success should follow on Thursday night.

"With Jimbo's offense I feel like all you have to do is execute because he is a genious when it comes to play calling," said wide receiver Camron Buckly. "If you execute and do what you are suppose to then you are going to be in the right spot at the right time to make the plays and move the ball. So that's the main thing this year is execute and discipline and stay the course," concluded Buckley.

Not only is Coach Fisher's play calling a big confidence builder, but Kellen Mond returning for his second season in Fisher's offense has to help after throwing for over 31-hundred yards and 24 touchdowns a year ago. Thursday's game kicks off at 7:30 and will be televised by the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40).

KBTX has some special programming to get you ready for the 2019 season. Tuesday night at 6:30pm the station's annual preview show will air following News 3 at Six. Aggie Football 2019: Building on a Storied Past will break down the 2019 team with a look at the offense, defense, special teams and one on one depth interview with head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Then Thursday from 6-7pm KBTX will air its award winning pre-game show, Aggie Game Day. The hour long presentation will not only look ahead to the game against Texas State, but will also catch up with former 12th Man Cullen Gillaspia, who was drafter by the Houston Texans, and give you a chance predict the number of wins that the 2019 team will have this season.