Bucks' Hill details family experience with virus

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill says his wife’s 85-year-old grandmother recently battled the coronavirus.

“By the grace of God, she beat it,” Hill said.

Hill has been in San Antonio during the NBA’s pandemic-imposed hiatus. Hill says he hasn’t been staying with his wife’s grandmother, though he was able to detail what she endured.

Hill says his wife’s grandmother had the chills and a “really high” fever. Hill added on a conference all that she “didn’t eat for a while,” and lost her sense of smell and her sense of taste before getting better.

“It just kind of gives you a sense of where life is,” Hill says. “Sometimes we take things for granted and things can go sideways by the snap of a finger."

