Buffalo Bison: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Buffalo Bison are coming off of their best season in school history, racking up 12 wins in the first season under head coach Brandon Houston.

They fell in the third round of the playoffs to Holliday.

In year two, the Bison look to build on their success. They lose a lot of talent from last year, but return four starters on offense including wide receiver Jamaul Randle.

Brett Hoffman will step in at quarterback after being the back up last year and playing wide receiver.

The expectations will continue to go up in Buffalo.

"There was history made last year well there's always a chance to make more history, so that's our goal this year, to continue to do what we can do and hope we continue to do great things. We do have a lot of unproven players here that are talented. They may not have the recognition or film so to speak to show it, but the table was set for them and they know the expectations, and they're working really hard to live up to those," commented Coach Houston.

"(The expectations) are really high. We just have to take it game by game," said quarterback Brett Hoffman.

"We don't really have to reinvent the wheel just keep it rolling, have more attention to detail," wide receiver Roberto Garcia said.

Buffalo kicks off their season at Crockett on August 30th.