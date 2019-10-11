Buffalo Bison stampedes over Rice Bulldogs

Updated: Sat 12:26 AM, Oct 12, 2019

BUFFALO, Tex. (KBTX) - Buffalo's defense and offense were too much for Rice to handle tonight as they defeat the Bulldogs in stunning fashion.

Buffalo heads into week 4 of district play next week as they travel to Blooming Grove to take on the Lions.

 