The Buffalo Lady Bison beat Rogers 39-37 Tuesday night at Viking Gym in the Class 3A Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Samantha Pate paced Buffalo with 13 points, while Mollie Dittmar added 11 and Iris Valles tossed in 10.

Buffalo will take on either Maypearl or Scurry-Rosser in the Area Round of the playoffs later on this week.