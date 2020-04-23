Burrow goes to Bengals with top pick...Redskins take Young

Joe Burrow’s the one.

The Cincinnati Bengals have taken the LSU quarterback with the first selection in the NFL draft. It’s the third straight year in which the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was taken first overall in the draft.

Burrow just led the Tigers to the national championship in a record-setting season. He completed an outstanding 76.3% of his passes for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Burrow played his last two seasons at LSU after transferring from Ohio State. He joins a team that went 2-14 in 2019 under first-year head coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals scored 279 points last season, third worst in the league.

The Buckeyes produced the No. 2 second as defensive end Chase Young was taken by the Redskins. Young made life miserable for quarterbacks as a junior last season, recording 16 ½ sacks and 21 tackles for loss.

Not since the draft became a televised event in 1980 has it been stripped to the basics like this one. Scouts and general managers are working from their homes as a safeguard against the coronavirus. Prospects are homebound as well, giving Commissioner Roger Goodell no one to hug after each of the 32 first-round selections are made. Goodell is overseeing the festivities from his basement.

