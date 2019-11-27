Burrow says Tigers are not overlooking 7-4 Aggies

A year ago LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had a decent night throwing the football against Texas A&M, but the game plan was for him to beat the Aggies with his legs.

Burrow carried the ball 29 times and rushed for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Tigers.

in 2019 LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron still leans on Joe to run it when needed, but Burrow has gotten it done through the air with pretty good results.

He's thrown the ball for over 4,000 yards this year with 41 touchdowns, the only player in SEC history to post those kind of numbers.

Burrow and his Tigers are 16 point favorites in Saturday's regular season finale, but understands that the Aggies four losses this year have come at the hands of some pretty good teams.

"It's just another game for us," said Joe Burrow. "We feel if we play the way we are capable of playing we'll win the game. Their four losses this year, three of those teams are in the top 5 currently and Auburn was in the top 10 for a lot of the year so their losses are really good losses. They're a really good football team and we're going to have our work cut out for us," wrapped up the LSU quarterback.

Burrow remembers that the Aggies knocked him around pretty good in last year's 7 overtime game.

If the Texas A&M can get to Joe like they did 7 times last year that can only help their chances of making it two in a row over the Tigers and pick up their first win in Baton Rouge since 1994.

