Burton Panthers take down Snook Bluejays in final game of the regular season

The Burton Panthers and Snook Bluejays went head to head in the last game of the regular season, 35-12.

Last year’s contest was a lopsided win in the Panthers favor, and tonight the Bluejays would try to reverse their odds.

The Panthers scored within the first few minutes of the first quarter, putting the Burton Panthers up 7-0.

The second touchdown of the night, Panthers’ quarterback Jackson Kalkhake would throw another touchdown to Hector Cabrales.

That would put the Panthers up 14-0 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Kalkhake rears back and slings a completion to Pierson Spies for a touchdown.

That touchdown would put the Panthers up by 21-0 at the half.