Burton Panthers slash Eagles in season opener

The Burton Panthers (1-0) won their season opener Friday night with a 16-10 win over the Lexington Eagles at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers got on the scoreboard first thanks to a 50-yard touchdown reception caught by Cash Callahan.

Combined with the extra point, that put Burton up 7-0 early in the game.

But the Eagles responded courtesy of a big run by Jaylind Briles.

His 40-yard run would set up easy Lexington touchdown.

Just before the half, tied 7-7 with 7 seconds left in the half, Lexington responds again...this time with a field goal.

That put them up 10 - 7 at the half, but Burton would get the come back to win in the second half.

The Panthers will look to make it two in a row next Friday when they will host Milano.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm next Friday, September 6th.