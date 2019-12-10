Busby leads Mexia past College Station in final minute 52-47

The College Station Cougars (2-6) dropped their third straight game Tuesday night in a 52-47 loss to Mexia at Cougar Gym.

With the game tied at 47 with under 1:00 to play, Jalen Busby hit a three pointer and converted a fast break layup for 2 more of his game high 15 points to lead the Blackcats past the Cougars.

College Station was paced by Jaden Hall who scored 14 points.

The Cougars will look to rebound on Thursday as they take on Barbers Hill in their opening game of the Hardin-Jefferson Marathon Tournament.