Buzz Williams Radio Show Begins Monday

Fans are invited to join Texas A&M Men’s Basketball head coach Buzz Williams and host Andrew Monaco for the first Buzz Williams Radio Show of the 2019-20 season at Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q on Harvey Road Monday night at 7 p.m.

Fans in attendance have the chance to meet Coach Williams as he previews the season, Friday’s exhibition against Texas A&M-Kingsville and all things A&M basketball. Additionally, questions can be submitted in-person and answered by Coach Williams on air.

The show can be heard locally on WTAW 1620 AM and across the Texas A&M Sports Network. The radio show schedule and archived shows can be found here.

For more information on Texas A&M men's basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.