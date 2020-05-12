CSBI Adds Second Player from State of Alabama

Drafted in the 18th round by the San Diego Padres out of Stafford High School in 2018, the strong-armed pitcher decided instead to attend the University of Alabama and compete in the Southeastern Conference. For one week this June, Dylan Smith will call Bryan, Texas home as he competes in the 2020 Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational.

The sophomore finished with a 1-0 record across his four appearances that included one start during the 2020 shortened season. He combined for 6.1 innings and six strikeouts during his time on the mound earning his first career win against Alabama State on Feb. 19 with two scoreless frames, punching out a pair of batters. As a freshman for the Tide, Smith made 13 appearances and struck out 12 across his 16.2 innings of work. In addition to be drafted out of Stafford High School, he was rated as the No. 25 right-handed pitcher in the state and the No. 46 overall player in Texas by Perfect Game USA. “Like many of us, I have missed the game of baseball so much over the past few months.” explained Smith, “I can’t wait to get out on there on the field and play ball.”

The CSBI staff continues to build the rosters with a goal to represent as many universities as possible and bring together a collection of great college baseball talent.

Smith will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $49.95 for the first 2,000 members and includes the entire 6-game tournament! 5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org)

