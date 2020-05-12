CSBI Adds Utah Utility Player as First from Pac-12 Conference

The College Summer Baseball Invitational is excited to announce that Shea Kramer will be bringing his talents down south on June 1st. The CSBI continues to add high-quality talent from programs and conferences all around the country in effort to continue to diversify the roster.

The 2020 season was looking like it was going to be Kramer’s best to date before it was cut short. Kramer was nominated as a Pac-12 player of the week after starting the season with 9 hits, 7 RBI and a Home Run. Kramer was coming in to the 2020 season after the previous two seasons say the Ute start in over 70 games while spending time at Catcher, First-Base and in the Outfield. His 2019 sophomore campaign ended in a flurry as he had hits in 24 of his last 29 games. He finished the season hitting .279 while hitting .333 in Pac-12 play.

Hailing from Vacaville, California, Kramer is excited about heading to Texas to play in the CSBI, “my love for the game has made the past couple of months very difficult. It also makes this opportunity very exciting for me. I look forward to being in Texas and part of this tournament.”

Shea Kramer will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $49.95 for the first 2,000 members and includes the entire 6-game tournament! 5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org)

For more information on how to take advantage of today’s special, please go to: www.csbi2020.com. Follow the CSBI on social media: http://facebook.com/CSBI2020 | Twitter: @CSBI202