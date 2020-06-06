CSBI Liberty advances to the championship after overtime Home Run Derby

Team Liberty defeated Team Independence 6-5 in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Summer Invitational semifinal after an overtime Home Run Derby at Travis Field Saturday night.

Team Independence took the early lead in the first when Chris Kanios stole 3rd and scored off a wild throw. Ruben Ibara added to the lead in the first when his RBI scored Troy Viola. The lead would balloon to 4-0 in the fifth after Manny Garcia hit a line drive into left field that brought home Viola.

Team Liberty finally got on the scoreboard in the 6th inning. Julian Brock hit a single that ran in Chase Kemp. Team Liberty tied things up in the 7th when Brandon Lankford hit a 2 RBI double.

After 7 innings, the game went into a Home Run Derby. Two batters from each team got 5 swings each. Longtime MLB Pitcher LaTroy Hawkins was on the mound. Liberty's Chase Kemp scored one run out of his five swings. Ruben Ibarra for Independence answered with one home run of his own. The next two batters went 0-5, so the derby went into overtime. Kemp came up clutch in the extra inning of the derby by knocking another out of the park. That sealed the 6-5 victory for Team Liberty, and they were able to immediately advance to the championship game against Team Freedom.