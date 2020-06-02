CSBI opening in challenging times

Practices for the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational began Tuesday night at Travis Field in Bryan. It will be a three day, four team tournament that gets underway on Thursday.

The event is being held during a challenging time in our country. There are protests across the nation following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the country is still dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty-one year Major League Baseball pitcher LaTroy Hawkins is one of the head coaches in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational. Tuesday he met with the media at Travis Field and talked about what is going on in our country. Hawkins said, "I'm sure every guy here has seen the video of the man being killed in the street in the middle of the day. This is not a black or white problem. It's a humanity problem because we don't have respect for other human beings." Hawkins added, "Like I said, they've seen it. I saw it once, I don't have ever have to see it again but it's all of our responsibility to make the world a safer place for every gender and race and creed."

Hawkins now works in the Minnesota Twins front office as a Special Assistant to Baseball Operations.