CSBI begins practice Tuesday evening

Baseball is back in Bryan! Tonight the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational got underway with its first practice at Travis Field.

College baseball players from all over the country came into town this week to play in the first live college baseball game since March. The Tournament will get underway starting Thursday.

Players had their first group practice since the coronavirus pandemic shut sports down over two months ago. Four teams will be competing in this week's tournament: Team Unity, Team Freedom, Team Liberty, and Team Independence. They're all just happy to be back on the field after not playing a game since March.

"I think I am just going to take every moment in and enjoy it as much as I can because you never know when it can be your last day so I am just going to enjoy it as much as possible," explained West Virginia outfielder Austin Davis.

Creighton infielder Ryan Mantle added, "It kind of makes you feel like things are getting kind of heading in the right direction overall and it just kind of brings some normalcy back to us as athletes because it's been weird the last few months not being able to do anything, not being able to work out or do whatever and now we get to go out on the field and play baseball which is awesome."

The three day tournament will begin Thursday evening with six games in a double elimination format. Click here for more information on the CSBI and to subscribe to the live stream.

