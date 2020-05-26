CSBI set to begin June 4 in Bryan

The Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational will begin June 4 at Travis Field in Bryan. The event will feature nearly 100 college baseball players from across the country taking part in a four team, three day tournament.

The Coronavirus pandemic brought the sports world to a standstill in March. Events are starting to be held in different parts of the county and now it is time for college baseball in the Brazos Valley.

Everyone involved in the event should be well taken care of thanks to the hard work put in by the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational organizers. Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said, "They have done a great job of being very diligent here and persevering and ensuring that they are doing what they can to protect their athletes and then protect anyone else who would be at the stadium at those times."

Dr. Sullivan added, "Testing again players, coaches, umpires, broadcast team all getting testing, monitoring participants daily for symptoms, isolating all participants at a local hotel for the entire week, not allowing fans, there will be video so a lot of work that they have done and again thank you for doing it the right way."

The CSBI will run June 4 through June 6. Two games will played each day.