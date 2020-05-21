CSHS product Austin Teel first ACC player to commit to play in Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational

Austin joins a growing list of collegiate baseball players headed to Bryan/College Station to compete in the CSBI on June 1st. Austin is the first Demon Deacon and ACC representative to be announced by the CSBI.

Teel, a left-handed pitcher, won’t have to travel far to compete in the CSBI. Austin calls College Station home where his prep career at College Station High School had him rated by both Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report as a top-100 prospect from the state of Texas, including a top-15 left-handed pitcher. The freshman’s debut season was cut short, but not before Austin could get his feet wet for the ACC program Austin delivered four strikeouts over four innings in three appearances for the Demon Deacons. “I am humbled and excited to be a part of this tournament. I thought my season was completely over, I’m glad we get a little bit more.” added Teel.

“I was excited to hear about the signing of Austin” said Tournament Director Uri Geva. “Adding an elite program like Wake Forest is exciting- but when it’s also a local kid that gets the opportunity to take part in this event, it makes it that much more special.”

Austin Teel will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $49.95 for the first 2,000 members and includes the entire 6-game tournament! 5% of the retail price each subscription will be donated to No Kid Hungry (nokidhungry.org)

For more information on how to take advantage of today’s special, please go to: www.csbi2020.com. Follow the CSBI on social media: http://facebook.com/CSBI2020 | Twitter: @CSBI2020