Caldwell ISD excited about new turf installation at Hornet Stadium

Caldwell ISD has replaced the natural grass surface at Hornet Stadium with Matrix Turf and had it installed by Hellas, the same company that has installed turf at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and NRG Stadium in Houston.

The district chose to go with Hellas and Matrix Turf because of the eco-therm option which is designed to reduce surface temperature by 20-30 degrees.

"The cost difference is a little bit more, but what you get is a substantial amount of temperature reduction at the ground level. Hellas was very insistent that it is a safety feature that they offer and part of the reason why we went with them. It was also something that our board felt was a good commitment financially to make it the safest surface possible for our kids," said Caldwell ISD Athletic Director Matt Langley.

Hornet Stadium held it’s first event with its new turf as they honored the 2020 senior class during Friday night’s graduation ceremony.