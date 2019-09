Caldwell moves their record to 2-3 in their win over Lexington tonight.

Hornets got on the board first with a Kolby Chaplin rushing touchdown. Then right before halftime Quarterback Kyle Cunningham found a wide open Logan Knesek for the touchdown.

The Hornet defense came to play as well. Daniel Torres had a forced fumble and Charles Sleeth has 2 fumble recoveries in the first half.

Caldwell has a bye week next week but they will get back to action on October 11th at Giddings.