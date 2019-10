The Caldwell Lady Hornet volleyball team clinched a playoff spot Tuesday night with a 25-12, 25-4, 25-14 win over Navasota at Hornet Gym.

Aaliyah Massigill and Marley Maurer each had 12 kills, while Elizabeth See had 10 kills.

Caldwell will travel to La Grange on Friday to take on the Lady Leopards.