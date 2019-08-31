Caldwell falls in season opener to Edna

The Caldwell Hornets hosted the Edna Cowboys Friday night.

The Cowboys struck first in the first quarter after Edna’s running back Logan Carroll rushing touchdown.

The Hornets turned over the ball on the ensuing kickoff, giving the Cowboys good scoring position.

The Cowboys took advantage of the Hornets’ mistake and scored another touchdown. The Cowboys go up 14 to nothing.

Late in the first half Caldwell’s defense stops Edna’s offense on fourth down.

The Hornets turned the turnovers on down into a field goal right before halftime.

Caldwell loses 29 to 16.

