The Caldwell boys basketball team beat Snook 46-30 at Hornet Gym. Bobby LeRouax led the Hornets in scoring with 18 points. James Mathis and Donovan Jabbar each scored 8 points. Qwan Young led Snook in scoring with 16 points. Jermaine Kearney scored 6 points.

Both Caldwell and Snook are scheduled to return to action December 12 to play in the Thorndale Tournament.