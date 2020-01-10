Caldwell hits at the buzzer and Bryan rallies to defeat Cy Springs 72-70

The Bryan boys basketball team beat Cy Springs 72-70 at Viking Gym Friday after Dom Caldwell hit a shot at the buzzer.

The Vikings trailed 37-25 to start the second half, but each time Bryan cut into the lead, Cy Springs seemed to answer. Then down by 12 in the fourth quarter, the Vikings started their comeback. In the first two minutes of the final frame, Bryan cut the deficit to 6. Dom Caldwell and JD Smith hit some timely three pointers to take the lead 59-57. The Vikings lead would balloon to 6 at 68-62 with 2 minutes left. The Panthers went on a run and took the lead 70-68 in the final minute. Pimptereus Henderson tied the game up at 70 with :13 seconds left. The Vikings were able to force a turnover and then find Dom Caldwell up ahead for the layup to beat the buzzer.

Bryan completed the comeback with a 72-70 victory.

Caldwell - 22 pts, 2 rebs, game winner

Henderson - 18 pts, 3 stls, 2 assts

Johnson Jr. - 15 pts, 6 rebs, 2 blks

Grear - 4 pts, 1 asst, 1 stl

Glover - 3 pts, 4 rebs, 2 assts

The Vikings will play next on the road at Conrad on Tuesday.