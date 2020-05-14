Caldwell hosts Senior Night

Caldwell High School senior athletes in baseball, softball, golf, powerlifting, soccer, tennis and track were honored Thursday with a Senior Night. Their seasons were cut short this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was not your typical senior night with cars driving through honking horns and wishing the seniors but it was something special. Caldwell senior softball player Emerson Faust said, "This is a senior night that I will remember forever and ever. I'm sure later on we'll look back at this and all laugh at it and just think about the good time that we had. It's a bittersweet moment for sure." Caldwell senior baseball player Logan Knesek added, "It's going to be one to remember."

Caldwell is scheduled to hold graduation ceremonies June 12 at Hornet Field.