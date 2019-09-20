Caldwell loses to Columbus 35-14

Caldwell loses their third game of the season to move their record to 1-3.

Columbus started the scoring off when running back Tyree Simcik ran it in from 8 yards out. A missed PAT would make the score 6-0 in favor of the Cardinals.

Then in the second quarter, Caldwell would take the lead 7-6 on a Logan Knesek rushing touchdown and that would be the score going into halftime.

Caldwell drops this one 35-14. The Hornets will look to bounce back whenever they travel to Lexington next Friday at 7:30pm.