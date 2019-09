On Friday night, Caldwell traveled to Madisonville and picked up their first win of the year with a 12-6 victory. It's also the first win for new head coach Matt Langley.

Logan Knesek scored both touchdowns for the Hornets. The Mustangs struggled offensively with a number of penalties, two missed field goals, and a tough Caldwell defense.

Madisonville will head to Navasota next Friday with kick off at 7:30 p.m. Caldwell will host Columbus at 7:30 p.m.